Love reality TV? Meet some of your favorite stars at this Miami Beach pop-up bar

Reality TV fans, rejoice! This sounds like a really cool, fun pop-up: The Xfinity Reality Bar, which is taking over South Beach sports Ricky’s until Wednesday.

“Sports fans have sports bars. Why isn’t there a place for reality TV fans?” a narrator ponders in a teaser of the bar, set to a song from Scheana Marie (of Vanderpump Rules fame) “Good as Gold.”

Thanks to everyone for making Day 2 of the @xfinity Reality Bar amazing. Join us and favorite Reality TV stars for Day 3 tonight from 6pm to Midnight. @xfinity #XfinityRealityWeek pic.twitter.com/0TyAckeDku — Ricky's South Beach (@rickyssobe) January 8, 2019

The bar also has a fun drinks menu, with cheeky references to delight reality TV watchers, like “skinny guac,” “tell me it’s about the pepperoni” pizza, “cougar on the loose” (a Cosmopolitan), “desperate story line” (sangria), and “mascara tears” (rosé). On site is such memorabilia as the original duck phone from “Jersey Shore.”

There are also scheduled appearances from reality TV celebs. On Tuesday night from 6 to 9 p.m., you may see Animal Planet star Dan the Ref from “Puppy Bowl;” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Margaret Josephs; and JWoww (just don’t ask about her divorce).

Expected on Wednesday night are cast members from MTV’s “Ex on the Beach,” including Chad Johnson, Jozea Flores, Angela Babicz and Nicole Ramos, as well as stars of “The Titan Games.”

Live interviews will also be conducted in partnership with “Betches” and FabFitFun. If you can hear them above the din.

“Xfinity TV brings together the best of reality television and we wanted to create a physical destination that reflected the curated experience we offer our customers,” said Todd Arata, senior vice president of Brand Marketing at Comcast, in a prepared statement.

Xfinity kicked off Xfinity Reality Week, a celebration of one of America’s favorite television genres, on Sunday.

Xfinity X1 customers can just say “Reality Week” into the X1 Voice Remote to launch a curated destination of the best of Reality Week and the ability to catch up with all of their favorite reality shows on demand. Customers can join the conversation in real time across Xfinity social platforms by tuning into daily Facebook Live content and using the hashtag #XfinityRealityWeek.

Location: 1222 16th St, Miami Beach; 6 p.m. to midnight.