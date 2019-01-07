Lincoln Eatery food hall on Miami Beach is finally opening – and we have a date

The Lincoln Eatery will occupy the first floor of the Marshall's building at 723 Lincoln Lane.

The Lincoln Eatery is finally opening on Miami Beach.

The food hall, located at 723 Lincoln Lane close to Lincoln Road and the refurbished Miami Beach Convention Center, was originally scheduled to open in the fall of 2018. Fortunately there’s still some tourist season of which to take advanatage.

Lincoln Eatery will feature eating and drinking options on the first floor of the Marshall’s building, and you can eat inside or outside. The food hall seats about 200, with indoor and outdoor seats.

Vendors include Necessary Purveyor, Fresh Garden Bowls, Chill’N, TYO Sushi, Marble & Rye, Toast & More, Patagonia Flavors, and Manhattan Paletas. There’s also the XO Espresso Bar for all your caffeine needs.

For drinks, try The Tavern Bar, which will serve beer, wine and craft cocktails.

Lincoln Eatery, the first food hall to open on Miami Beach in 2019, will open to the public on Jan 17. Also highly anticipated on the Beach is the Time Out Market, scheduled to open in February at 1601 Drexel Ave.

Developer Terranova plans to open a second phase of the project later in 2019. It will include a rooftop terrace with views of South Beach.