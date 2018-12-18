Posted on

Lil Pump’s video for ‘Butterfly World’ isn’t going over well with the Asian community at all

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Lil Pump is causing waves. Again.

Last week, the Miami rapper  was kicked off a plane to Los Angeles and got arrested for disorderly conduct.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old posted a teaser video of his new song, “Butterfly Doors,” and is now facing backlash over not only the words, but a racist gesture he made in the clip.

Lyrics include, “Butterfly door, they call me Yao Ming cause my eyes real low, ching chong,” raps Lil Pump, while pulling his eyes back so that they appear slanted.

A variety of Asian social media users (as well as other nationalities) went into a tizzy, slamming the hip hopper (real name Gazzy Garcia) as racist against Asians.

One Twitter user posted a meme of Kanye West looking incredulous: “Are you serious right now?”

Another woman, who appears Asian in her avatar picture, simply wrote, “We are very angry.”

Yet another chided: “I was gonna say this could be a banger until I heard the ‘ching chong.’ Yikes.”

In June, two Un Nuevo Dia cohosts were suspended after using similar gestures after South Korea’s World Cup 2-0 victory over Germany.

James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme were seen on Live TV laughing and using their fingers to narrow their eyes amid the on-set celebration. After a round of apologies, the personalities were eventually reinstated.

In June, two Un Nuevo Dia cohosts were suspended after using similar gestures after South Korea's World Cup 2-0 victory over Germany.

