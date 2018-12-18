Lil Pump’s video for ‘Butterfly World’ isn’t going over well with the Asian community at all
Lil Pump is causing waves. Again.
Last week, the Miami rapper was kicked off a plane to Los Angeles and got arrested for disorderly conduct.
On Sunday, the 18-year-old posted a teaser video of his new song, “Butterfly Doors,” and is now facing backlash over not only the words, but a racist gesture he made in the clip.
BUTTERFLY DOORS
— Lil pump (@lilpump) December 16, 2018
Lyrics include, “Butterfly door, they call me Yao Ming cause my eyes real low, ching chong,” raps Lil Pump, while pulling his eyes back so that they appear slanted.
A variety of Asian social media users (as well as other nationalities) went into a tizzy, slamming the hip hopper (real name Gazzy Garcia) as racist against Asians.
One Twitter user posted a meme of Kanye West looking incredulous: “Are you serious right now?”
Another woman, who appears Asian in her avatar picture, simply wrote, “We are very angry.”
Yet another chided: “I was gonna say this could be a banger until I heard the ‘ching chong.’ Yikes.”
In June, two Un Nuevo Dia cohosts were suspended after using similar gestures after South Korea’s World Cup 2-0 victory over Germany.
James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme were seen on Live TV laughing and using their fingers to narrow their eyes amid the on-set celebration. After a round of apologies, the personalities were eventually reinstated.
View this post on Instagram
El gesto inapropiado y considerado racista hacia la comunidad asiática que realizaron James Tahhan, de nacionalidad venezolana, y su compañera, Janice Bencosme, en una emisión en vivo en Telemundo, provocó la suspensión indefinida de ambos en la cadena. El incidente ocurrió cuando los presentadores del programa matutino "Un nuevo día" festejaban la clasificación de México para octavos del Mundial, y el chef venezolano en vivo dijo "comida coreana para todo el mundo", y luego se estiró los ojos. Tras la indignación de algunos y las acusaciones de racismo en las redes sociales, el chef Tahhan y su compañera, Bencosme, se pronunciaron al respecto en un breve mensaje televisado. "El Mundial es una gran oportunidad para unir a amigos, extraños, familias y países enteros, y no para dividir a nuestras comunidades", dijo Tahhan. "Yo también cometí el mismo error y quiero pedir disculpas", subrayó la dominicana Bencosme, que acompañó al venezolano durante un mensaje transmitido por Telemundo. #telemundo #jamesthhan #janicebencosme #mundial2018 #rusia2018