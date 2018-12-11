Like ‘The Voice?’ Get ready for the Spanish version, ‘La Voz,’ premiering in January

We have a feeling this is gonna be good.

Em, bueno.

Bilingual fans of “The Voice” will want to tune in at 9 p.m. Jan. 13 for Telemundo’s Spanish edition of “La Voz.”

Llega LA VOZ a Telemundo y en español! https://t.co/9HnnJTQs2l — Jorge D. Bernal (@JorgeBernal) December 11, 2018

TV personality Jorge Bernal will take on hosting duties while Latin music powerhouses Luis Fonsi, Alejandra Guzmán, Wisin and Carlos Vives lead the search for the most promising Spanish vocalists in the country.

“Two of the greatest powers we have in the Latino community are our music and our incredible voices,” Bernal said. “Bringing ‘La Voz’ to the Spanish-speaking community in the United States is a tremendous opportunity to not only showcase our diverse and unique our musical talents, but also launch the next generation of influential global artists.”