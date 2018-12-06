Leonardo DiCaprio tried to go incognito at Art Basel. It didn’t work out too well

Whom exactly did he think he was fooling?

Leonardo DiCaprio is a big star, we get it.

But there’s no need to go all Banksy on us.

Miami people? We are not only smart, but super celebrity savvy.

The actor was spotted by numerous people at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach at an Art Basel VIP preview on Wednesday.

But the “Titanic” star probably thought he was on the sly by wearing all black with a baseball hat and hoodie partially over his face. You know what they say about assuming.

He may not have realized that other just as big stars were there as well, namely Jennifer Lopez, who definitely didn’t shy from cameras.

CBS4 entertainment journalist Lisa Petrillo snagged video of the 44 year old modelizer literally shielding his pretty face with his cap, pushing the lid down low.

At one point, DiCaprio seemed to lighten up, as seen in paparazzi pics, taking a smiling selfie with a group of people milling around.

There ya go!

Page Six reports he was checking out a large Tom Wesselmann piece at Edward Tyler Nahem Fine Art’s booth.

DiCaprio attended Art Basel last year as well, enjoying the, um, scene, sans disguise.