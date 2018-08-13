LeBron James and his Fab Five buddies work up a sweat in Miami

King James rose to the occasion at Rise Nation where he climbed 4700 feet with his besties

While thousands continue to sign a somewhat cheeky, yet not completely implausible petition calling for LeBron James to replace Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education after the debut of his amazing new school in Ohio, the baller spent a carefree weekend in Miami, where he worked out and worked it.

James was first seen Sunday at Design District fitness studio Rise Nation, where he took the intense, 30-minute VersaClimber class with his original Fab 5 crew–Dru Joyce III, Romeo Travis, Willie McGee, and Brandon Weems, his four besties from Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary high school–climbing a steep 4,700 feet in a short half hour.

King James rose to the occasion at Rise Nation where he climbed 4700 feet with his besties Rise Nation

James is a huge proponent of the torturous VersaClimber workout, telling ESPN, “If I could only have one piece of equipment to train with for the rest of my life, this would be it.”

Following his workout, James headed to Kiki on the River’s Sunday Funday daytime party. Guess who was at Kiki the night before? None other than President Trump’s preferred baller, Michael Jordan. And, despite being the subject of tweets by POTUS, James was as cool as could be, hanging with a group of male pals and feasting on a vegetarian lunch of arugula salad and zucchini chips.

LeBron James arrives at Kiki on the River. Romain Maurice

Rather than glare at the king as he munched on salad, fans were treated to a surprise, impromptu performance by the newly minted Lakers player when he stood up on his banquette and lip-synched to Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You.”

Later in the afternoon, he requested tunes off Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album and partied along side rapper Young Jeezy, who was also in the house. James and gang left around 10 p.m. and didn’t go home yet, making a requisite stop at LIV, where he sat at a VIP table right next to ex boy bander Joe Jonas, celebrating his 29th birthday with fiancee Sophie Turner and brother Nick. That trio, incidentally, spent the previous night at Story nightclub where they drank Don Julio 1942, champagne and vodka.