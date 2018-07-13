Lamar Odom is leaving Miami, for real. He just sold his mansion (finally)

His ex wife Khloe Kardashian has definitely moved on.

Now Lamar Odom is moving onward and upward as well.

The Daily Mail reports the basketball player has finally unloaded his Miami mansion ahead of his move to China.

The buyer got a great deal: The Pinecrest bachelor pad cost just $2.6 million, half of its original asking price of $5.2 million.

Did Odom lose his shirt in the sale? Kind of. The 38-year-old paid a little under $3 million for the six-bedroom, nine bathroom home back in 2003 when he briefly signed with the Miami Heat.

Page Six reports Odom posted his big relocation news but then deleted it. Maybe the ink isn’t dry on the contract.

Fortunately, The Shade Room snatched a screengrab.

“Happy & proud to announce that I have a signed a global management contract with my new @NinetyPlusOfficial family,” he wrote with a bunch of his soon to be coworkers of the entertainment marketing company.

“Ninety Plus Group Limited (Ninety Plus) was founded for the new era: the era of internet, internet of things, and big data. We aim to create new intellectual property, new content, and new branding. Our biggest strength, and the core value that we were founded on, is to focus on the creation of content and intellectual property for branding purposes,” explains the website. “Our philosophy ‘Live work play’ is the foundation of what we do, from hosting concerts and music festivals, intellectual property management for entertainers, to creative merchandising, we provide products and services that meet the demands of a new generation of consumers.”

The ex NBA star’s new role at the company is unclear.