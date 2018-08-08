Posted on

Kylie Jenner is dripping in gold in this new sexy video. And we’re not talking jewelry.

kylie jenner
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

She’s got the glow.

And we’re not talking about the fact that Kylie Jenner is  a new mom.

The reality star is quite literally a golden girl in her boyfriend’s new video for “Stop Trying to Be God,” which dropped Monday.

The track is off Travis Scott’s latest album, Astroworld.

From what we can make from the plot, Jenner apparently plays The Virgin Mary, Millennial version. In one scene, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is sitting serenely amid fire while Scott lays in her lap. In another scene, still aglow, the lip plumper entrepreneur is holding a (sacrificial) lamb in a sparkly manger. The lamb then mouths the words, “Stop trying to be God.” Creepy? We think that’s the point.

 

