Krispy Kreme is practically giving away free doughnuts on Friday. Here’s how to get ’em.

Start dieting now because Friday you are eating doughnuts.

Cheap ones.

Krispy Kreme isn’t letting the fact that it’s turning 81 go to waste.

On Friday, you can score a dozen treats for just a buck.

🎉 New doughnut alert: Celebrate our birthday with our Glazed Confetti Doughnut! Available in participating shops while supplies last starting on Friday, July 27! pic.twitter.com/1Z4E3NkMTI — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 24, 2018

The catch: This deal is BOGO-ish. You’ll have to purchase a dozen of the original glazed to get your $1 box of the same.

“One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans,” said Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield in a statement.

Shaq’s even gotten in on the act: “12 plus 1 equals 24” reads the Twitter post with the former Miami heat star acting as spokesman.

The basketball legend can probably polish off all 24 in one sitting, but that’s another story.

We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018