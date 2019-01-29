Kourtney Kardashian has a new man in her life. Of course he has a Miami connection

They say God works in mysterious ways.

So do the Kardashians.

Seems Kourtney Kardashian has moved on (rather quickly, we may add) from “Grown-ish” star Luke Sabbat with someone more geographically attractive (to us).

According to a number of media outlets, her new man is David Dee Duron, who is originally from Louisiana but now lives in Miami.

Duron is not your typical party loving, heat seeking missile, the college football player turned accountant is reportedly very into his spiritual side.

Word is he attends the nondenominational VOUS church in Wynwood, which is headed up by Rich Wilkerson, the very same pastor who married Kourtney’s sister, Kim, and Kanye West. Wilkerson is married to DawnChere Duron, David’s sister. His brother, Dez Duron, was a finalist on “The Voice.”

We are starting to see a pattern here:

Family ties. Check. Celebrity status. Check.

So is Kourtney off bad boys like ex Scott Disick?

“David is a genuinely sweet guy,” a source tells UsWeekly. “He is a good old boy and as American as they come. There really isn’t a more stable, all-around good guy than David.”