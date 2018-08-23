Kodak Black just got out of jail and he’s already counting his cash (on a private jet)

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Kodak Black erforms onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival at NOS Events Center on December 16, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Back to work.

Despite his legal hassles from hell, Kodak Black is apparently getting his creative juices flowing.

The Pompano Beach rapper was released early from the Broward County Main Jail early Saturday after seven months of incarceration. He was arrested back in January after cops saw an Instagram post of a group of people allegedly smoking marijuana and possessing a handgun out in the presence of a child. Not the smartest social media post we’ve seen, but hey, that’s another story.

From The Projects To The Private Jets🛩✈️ @KodakBlack1k pic.twitter.com/FQsCfj0P9e — SNIPER GANG (@SGTheLabel) August 21, 2018

Black was charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, child neglect, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.

But the “Skrilla” singer seems to be starting a new chapter.

Complex reports Kodak is shooting a new video. The media outlet tracked down his pal Jack Boy’s Tweets on Tuesday, showing a cameraman filming the entertainer outside a private jet, doing a little dance and pointing up to the sky. Then you see him sitting on the plane, shirt open, counting wads of cash.

It’s good to be famous, despite the fact that you have a rap sheet, right?