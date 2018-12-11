Posted on

Kodak Black and Yung Miami were just shooting a sexy video at Santa’s Enchanted Forest

Miamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

How…enchanting?

Kodak Black and Yung Miami. They go together like … don’t answer that.

TMZ posted a video of the rapper down on bended knee at Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Miami. Apparently, they were at the festive holiday-themed amusement park on Sunday.

And yes! The City Girls singer is smiling and laughing while he squeezes her butt, and they hug.

The ring? It’s just candy (and the “Twerk” entertainer is dating record producer Southside).

The crowd that has gathered around the local hip-hoppers at Santa’s Enchanted Forest seem to think the proposal is real and begin to cheer.

Read more: How to have the most fun at Santa’s Enchanted Forest without losing your mind

There is no music in the clip so we don’t know what song it is. We do know Kodak is about to release a new album called “Dying to Live” on Friday.

The first track is reportedly called “Testimony,” and the religion themed video was shot already.  So it’s definitely not that.

