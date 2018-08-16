Kim Kardashian is in Miami — and she is actually wearing clothes (sort of).

She’s here.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in Miami Wednesday night with pals Larsa Pippen and Jonathen Cheban at Dave Grutman’s Komodo restaurant.

On Pippen’s Insta, you see the group hanging with Grutman and his wife Isabela Rangel. Caption: “Miami crew.” The post had almost 45,000 likes on Thursday morning. So the Internet approves. The restaurateur/nightclub owner posted the same pic referring to his friends as “OG,” aka Original Gangsters.

Paps also caught the 37 year old reality star looking fine, in a sleek yellow mini dress as she entered the Brickell hot spot. The Daily Mail reports it is by Versace, and looks it. No way that body is all surgery; those workouts are paying off, girl. Kardashian fans will recall the mother of two was recently in a Twitter row with Tyson Beckford who wrote under a pic of her that her “doctor f—ed up her right hip.” She fought back, implying that the male model was gay because he did not find her attractive. Snap!

Glad that’s all cleared up now. Phew.

Miami crew A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Aug 15, 2018 at 8:33pm PDT