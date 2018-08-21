Kesha is giving a private concert — and you’re invited. But there’s a catch.

Hey, Kesha fans: Hilton will be hosting an intimate concert with the pop star Saturday night as part of the chain’s Hilton Honors series. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Hilton Honors is the loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 hotels. Previous performances for members have included Bastille, Lady Antebellum and Jason Derulo.

The show will be happening at The Temple House in Miami Beach; Kesha will be playing the hits you know and love like Tik Tok and Die Young.

There will be also some stuff from her album “Rainbow” last summer, which earned her two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Vocal Performance.

Kesha recently wrapped a nationwide tour with Macklemore, and loved the experience.

✨🌟💕🧡💜💛💕🌟✨ 📷 @zoerainphoto A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Aug 18, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

“It’s been amazing to go out there every night in a different city and feel this overwhelming sense of love and acceptance and positivity from … amazing people from all backgrounds,” she told People.

As for what else is going on with the 31 year old LA native (besides ongoing legal hassles with Dr Luke): a documentary also called Rainbow about her mental health struggles.

“I hope this film inspires others to never give up even if you feel full of hurt or lost, because after the storm comes a rainbow,” she said, according to Billboard. “Depression, anxiety and mental illness are things we all need to talk about more, and there is no shame in asking for help. Making the decision to work on yourself is the bravest thing you can do. I hope this film helps bring light and love to everyone.”