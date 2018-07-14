Posted on

Kate Upton announces pregnancy during Miami Swim Week

Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

What happens in Miami doesn’t stay in Miami.

The word is out: Kate Upton is expecting. The supermodel announced her pregnancy Saturday during Sports Illustrated’s first-ever open casting call at W South Beach.

Spies say the blonde bombshell (noticeably) stuck to fresh juice at brunch while her friends Christie Brinkley, Kate Bock, and Olivia Culpo, sipped on Barcelo cocktails and Whispering Angel wine.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Upton married baseball star Justin Verlander last year.

“PregnantinMiami.” the Florida native Instagrammed in a pic on a terrace overlooking the ocean, tagging her hubby. Her burgeoning bump was on full display.

Congrats!

 

Comments

More Like This
Swim Week gets off to a steamy start with tribal and aquatic themes
Miami likes to build sports stadiums and then tear them down. Or leave them to rot
This Mexican hot spot is a Philly favorite. Now South Florida gets one, too
Miami Guide
These Miami restaurants have fixed-priced menus for the bad and boujee. That means you.
It never stops. Here’s where to party every single day of the week in Miami.
PHOTOS: The Delano’s pool was the runway at this sexy Swim Week fashion show