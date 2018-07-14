Kate Upton announces pregnancy during Miami Swim Week

What happens in Miami doesn’t stay in Miami.

The word is out: Kate Upton is expecting. The supermodel announced her pregnancy Saturday during Sports Illustrated’s first-ever open casting call at W South Beach.

Spies say the blonde bombshell (noticeably) stuck to fresh juice at brunch while her friends Christie Brinkley, Kate Bock, and Olivia Culpo, sipped on Barcelo cocktails and Whispering Angel wine.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Upton married baseball star Justin Verlander last year.

“PregnantinMiami.” the Florida native Instagrammed in a pic on a terrace overlooking the ocean, tagging her hubby. Her burgeoning bump was on full display.

Congrats!