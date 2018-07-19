Posted on

Karol G just released a sneak peek of her sexy video for her remix to ‘Mi Cama’

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Karol G, J Balvin and Nicky Jam. We love this threesome.

And we love this remix of Karol G’s new single “Mi Cama,”  featuring the two reggaeton megastars.

We saw a 30 second clip of the upcoming video on Billboard, and we’re so sold.

G posted about the song, which means “My Bed,” on her Instagram. “Let’s break this bed!”

Lyrics include: “You say that you already forgot me. And from your mind I’m erased. When I gave you pom pom pom pom pom pom pom pom.
You think that I stayed calm.  I have them lining up.”

Then you hear the squeak, squeak, squeak of bed springs.

Translation: A guy did her wrong and now  the Colombiana’s got J Balvin and Nicky Jam in her bedroom (love the floral wallpaper).

The clip is cast in an eerie-cool fluorescent light and they all looked like they had a blast shooting it. We can’t wait to see the rest.

Here’s a look at the original sexy video for the hit song:

