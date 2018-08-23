Posted on

Kanye West just wore sandals to 2 Chainz’s wedding. This can’t be a new trend.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

We kind of thought of Kanye West as a stylish guy.

The Yeezy designer attends fashion shows all over the world, and is said to have more than just a passing interest about what his wife Kim Kardashian wears (some hits, lots of misses).

Still: We were a little surprised to see West at 2 Chainz’s wedding Saturday night at the old Versace mansion wearing….hospital slippers with socks? Or maybe they were slides, and way too small.

Whatever they were, they were just not appropriate for a wedding ceremony. The mint green suit by Louis Vuitton worked and he pulled off wearing nothing underneath.

But back to the shoes: As locals who live here year round, we get the wanting to be comfortable thing, especially in unbearably hot August. But he’s a major star. Didn’t he know pictures would be splashed around the world?

If West thinks we are going to follow this trend. Ummm, no.

And Kim, while we’re on the topic of fashion: Miamians are not going to wear lime green Latex to a wedding, either.EVER.

 

