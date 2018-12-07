Kanye West just Baseled like a boss. Check out where we spotted the rapper in Miami.

Kanye West had quite a night Thursday, Art Basel style.

The rap mogul was seen at three different areas of town, whooping it up, chowing down and performing.

We got wind that the 41 year old hit up a party celebrating “Prada Mode,” a very VIP traveling members club, at the Freehand Miami, hosted by style writer Derek Blasberg.

The Italian fashion house describes it as “a branded, culture-themed event platform featuring music, conversation, food, and fashion that generates site-specific experiences in concurrence with diverse global cultural events.”

Translation: You probably won’t get an invite. Like, ever.

The Chicago native was reportedly wearing sweatpants to the fancy fete as well as a T shirt line from his news Skins collection (more on that later). Besides West, other illustrious guests included Emma Roberts, Chloe Sevigny and Chicago It artist/musician Theaster Gates, who teamed up with Bono Monday night for the rocker’s RED charity at the Moore Building. Gates performed with his band the Black Monks of Mississippi.

To sustain his Magic City adventures, West stopped by DJ Khaled’s soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens, The Licking. Spies at the celebrity eatery confirmed he was in about 8 p.m. with two friends.

Later in the evening, West attended the posthumous album release party for XXXTentacion’s “Skins” in Wynwood, and even stepped up to perform on the RC Cola Plant stage. Billboard reports he sang some of his classics like “Black Skinhead,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Father Stretch My Hands,” and “Blood on the Leaves,” as well as his latest, “One Minute,” with slain rapper XXXTentacion.

Thanks for a great night @kanyewest @YesJulz. Felt like a 2016 1AM Vibes party. pic.twitter.com/0WHm3EKbB3 — JOSSIELL (@gjossiell) December 7, 2018

Kim Kardashian’s husband had collaborated with the hip hopper before he was killed in a botched robbery last summer. (As for Kim, she was back home in California, missing Miami, she Insta-ed).

The recently dropped video for the song is animated but nonetheless incredibly racy. It’s by JJ Villard, co-creator of Adult Swim’s somewhat violent “King Star King,” and definitely NSFW. You’ve been warned.

