Justin Bieber just got engaged to Hailey Baldwin. Here’s why they may last.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 05: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Dumbo on July 5, 2018.

Remember that slogan, “It’s better in the Bahamas?”

Seems that rings true for Justin Bieber.

That’s where the singer reportedly popped the question. Just a little under 200 miles away from Miami.

But you may be able to see the diamond from here if you look hard enough. It’s frickin’ huge.

“They are engaged and it happened Saturday night in front of a crowd in Baker’s Bay,” a source told E! News.

The rock was spotted by fans the next day at Nippers Beach Bar & Grill in Guana Cay, Abaco.

well my friend just met justin bieber and hailey baldwin in the bahamas and she is wearing a ring pic.twitter.com/vYx6aEQQjS — azy (@azymanzur) July 8, 2018

The lucky girl? Hailey Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, who actually introduced them during the “Never Say Never” NYC premiere in 2011. Her famous dad seems to have confirmed the news in a since deleted social media post, reports Elle.com.

TMZ adds that he popped the question at a restaurant and all patrons were asked to turn their phones off.

Hailey’s just 21, but knows what she wants. She wants Justin. He’s just 24 (we know, we feel like he should be older too, after all the insanity he’s been through).

What can we say about young, impetuous love?

Will it last? We would imagine through at least the pop star’s next album release.

So we’re happy for them (and even more so, knowing that JB’s ex, Selena Gomez “doesn’t care” about the engagement).

The couple seems to have a lot in common, besides the blond hair. Apparently, both are pretty religious. Hailey’s dad is a born again Christian and Bieber belongs to the Hillsong Church. In 2016, Hailey told Teen Vogue: “I was raised in church. I was brought up in that life, and I think that it’s very important for everybody to be in touch with their spirituality and to have a relationship with God.”

Ya gotta Belieb.

Oh, and get used to the new hashtag #jailey.