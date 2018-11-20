Posted on

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen were just seen at this popular Miami spot with the kids

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Forget Sunday Funday, Friday is family day out for the Legends.

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen joined her singer husband John Legend while he was in town the followning night for a concert at The Fillmore.

The soul singer kicked off his A Legendary Christmas Tour at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, in support of his holiday album.

But they were able to mix business with pleasure.

Paparazzi pics show the famous couple and their two kids, Luna, 2, and baby Miles, six months, checking out all the the  Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science has to  offer. They also did some shopping at The Webster Fashion Boutique, according to Daily Mail, which adds Teigen wasn’t wearing any shoes. How Miami is that? We love that the Sports Illustrated stunner gives zero f—s. If she got trolled about it, we are so sure she knows how to clap back.

