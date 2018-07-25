Posted on

JLo posts a bikini pic on her 49th birthday. We are not worthy

j lo
She's J Lo, and we're not.
By Amy ReyesFor Miami.com

What does 49 look like?

Try this:

Current birthday situation… yup

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Yep, it’s true. Jennifer Lopez turned 49 on July 24 and she posted a bikini photo on Instagram showing her celebration surrounded by family and friends.

ARod is there. Here daughter is there. There is wine. But we aren’t looking at any of that. We are all staring with awe and wonder at the monument that is JLo’s physique.

She is making 49 look really good. Talk about #bodygoals.

We look forward to watching JLo age in reverse a la Benjamin Button.

