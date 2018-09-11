Posted on

Jerry Rivera fans watched in horror as he fell from a stage last month. Now the singer’s on the mend

Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Jerry Rivera is on the mend.

The singer fell on stage at a concert in Ecuador Aug. 25, 2018, and was forced to undergo knee surgery in Florida, according to his manager, Felix “Rayito” Lopez.

On a bystander’s Twitter post, you can see the “Cuenta Conmigo” rise up through the state and then all of a sudden, free fall, and you don’t see him anymore.

“Se cayo!” (“He fell!”) screams a man off camera.  The audience gasps.

Another angle from below the stage via a different Twitter user shows the impact of the fall. Though Rivera is able to walk away from the scene, he underwent surgery soon after.

The Puerto Rican crooner had a date to play with the Gran Combo in Miami at the  James L Knight Center Sept. 8., but unfortunately could not make it.

He posted a picture on Instagram in a wheelchair, showing off his surgery scar. The caption read, “Buenos días familia! En el médico ya en mi primera cita después de dos semanas de cirugía y en cama, Gracias por sus oraciones y atenciones!” he wrote.

Translation: “Good morning family! At the doctor, already on my first appointment after two weeks of surgery and in bed. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts!”

According to Vida Salsera, Rivera should be OK for his Oct. 4 show in L.A.

