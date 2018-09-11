Jerry Rivera fans watched in horror as he fell from a stage last month. Now the singer’s on the mend

Jerry Rivera is on the mend.

The singer fell on stage at a concert in Ecuador Aug. 25, 2018, and was forced to undergo knee surgery in Florida, according to his manager, Felix “Rayito” Lopez.

On a bystander’s Twitter post, you can see the “Cuenta Conmigo” rise up through the state and then all of a sudden, free fall, and you don’t see him anymore.

No lo culpo al Gran Jerry Rivera, como se iba a imaginar q la alcaldesa de milagro no sirve ni siquiera para organizar bien un evento, bochorno total pic.twitter.com/asenmnWKcG — salieri  (@salieri1986) August 26, 2018

“Se cayo!” (“He fell!”) screams a man off camera. The audience gasps.

Another angle from below the stage via a different Twitter user shows the impact of the fall. Though Rivera is able to walk away from the scene, he underwent surgery soon after.

La caída de Jerry Rivera. pic.twitter.com/SlmOxunmby — César Coronel Garcés (@ccoronelg) August 26, 2018

The Puerto Rican crooner had a date to play with the Gran Combo in Miami at the James L Knight Center Sept. 8., but unfortunately could not make it.

He posted a picture on Instagram in a wheelchair, showing off his surgery scar. The caption read, “Buenos días familia! En el médico ya en mi primera cita después de dos semanas de cirugía y en cama, Gracias por sus oraciones y atenciones!” he wrote.

Translation: “Good morning family! At the doctor, already on my first appointment after two weeks of surgery and in bed. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts!”

According to Vida Salsera, Rivera should be OK for his Oct. 4 show in L.A.