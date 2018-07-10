Jenni Rivera’s sister was just confirmed as a star of ‘Mira Quien Baila.’ Fans are not excited

Rosie Rivera got some good news Monday: She was confirmed as one of the participants of the sixth season of “Mira Quien Baila.”

But there’s a problem.

In Univision’s casting announcement, Rivera was identified as a “singer and actress.”

But fans of the reality dance competition, which premiere at 8 p.m. July 29, were quick to point out that wasn’t exactly an accurate description of her, reports People en Espanol.

The sister of late singer Jenni Rivera, who was killed in a plane crash in 2012, is more of a businesswoman than entertainer. Although Rosie did appear as herself on the family themed reality show “I Love Jenni” back in 2011. Her current job title is chief executive officer of Jenni Rivera Enterprises.

But there it is: On Univision’s Instagram profile for the show, iRosie is described as “cantante” and “actriz.”

Some commenters were taken aback.

“Singer and actress? LOL. Brutal. I’ve never seen her in those roles, please don’t lie to the public,” complained one.

“Singer and actress?” wrote another. “I’m a doctor and a lawyer but work as a cashier for the fun of it.”

One poster may have summed up many people’s feelings with just a word: “WHAAAAT??”