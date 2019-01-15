Jencarlos Canela just confirmed he has a new girlfriend. Who is she?

Jencarlos Canela is starting off the new year…in leeerrvv.

The actor/singer just made his new(ish) relationship Instagram official.

Who’s that girl? Danna Hernández.

“Bodyguard duty,” wrote Canela with a pic of Miss Puerto Rico 2017’s arms embracing the hunky Miami native from behind.

The romantic post currently has more than 111,000 likes, so fans are obviously happy for him.

Vigilant followers probably knew a confirmation was coming soon; just a few days ago the couple appeared on each other’s Stories, always a telltale sign (remember JLo and ARod?).

A few people already were quick to hate on the lovers, comparing Hernandez to Gaby Espino, Canela’s ex and mother of his son Nickolas (many say Espino was the better choice, naturally). The Venezuelan telenovela actress broke up with her boyfriend Jaime Mayol in November. A day before Canela’s post she wrote, “The universe doesn’t respond to manipulation, the universe responds to love.”

Was that her way of saying, “Congratulations?”

If so, coparenting should be a breeze.