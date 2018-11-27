Jamie Foxx turns the crowd ‘all the way up’ at Rockwell while in Miami for Thanksgiving

Jamie Foxx has a new nickname.

Going forward, we will refer to the comedian turned actor as Jamie “Motherf—ing Foxx.” That’s what he wants, apparently.

The former “In Loving Color” star was in Miami for Thanksgiving, as seen by his social media. Foxx dined with a handful of people aboard a yacht, according to his Instagram story in which he asked his fans to be good to one another. “There’s too much negativity in the world.”

There was no Katie Holmes sighting, though they are still rumored to be a couple. According to her Insta, the actress was home in NYC.

The night before, the Oscar winner was seen at Rockwell with pal DJ Irie in the DJ booth.

“He was on the mike all night,” a guest told Page Six. “Foxx had everyone in the nightclub turned all the way up.”

At one point, spies say Foxx started getting really amped up and began chanting, “My first name is Jamie, my last name Foxx, and middle name, Motherf–king.! When you guys say my names, say it all together. Jamie Motherf–king Foxx!”

Got it.