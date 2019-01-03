Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes got romantic (yes) in Miami over the holidays

These two really know how to keep things mysterious.

You won’t see much PDA or social media posts from Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes. But paparazzi managed to get a fleeting kiss while the two were on a yacht off Miami for New Year’s Eve.

The footage and pics obtained by various media outlets are grainy, but yep, the two actors are briefly locking lips, and yep, they sure look like a couple.

Foxx and Holmes have been rumored to be dating for years, but seeing them together is as rare as a Big Foot sighting.

Not that we’re complaining. The few times they’ve been spotted together have been right here in Miami. It seems they are getting less and less secretive as time goes on.

“Their relationship seems so much more serious this year,” an insider told People. “Katie and Jamie keep having public dates, and although they try to not be photographed together, they are clearly not as concerned about keeping …private.”

They’re still independent sorts, though. Holmes reportedly jetted off to Aspen while the Oscar winner stayed on in the Magic City a bit longer, getting some sun. His daughters were apparently with him as well, as per his Instagram post.

“No better way then to spend my New Years with my babies!!!” Foxx wrote. “Happy new year to errrrrbody!!! Live and love family.”