‘It all started with a sore throat:’ Adamari Lopez opens up about health crisis

Adamari López is getting better every day.

The “El Nuevo Dia” host is back at work after a harrowing health scare.

She was hospitalized for weeks in October of last year with complications from the flu.

Lopez shared her story on Monday’s show, telling viewers that “it all started with a sore throat.”

The mom of one, looking pale and drawn, went on to explain that she took antibiotics to get her symptoms under control so that she could travel to NYC for work and go on an anniversary trip with her fiance Toni Costa.

On Oct. 21, the Telemundo personality said she went to the park with her 3-year-old daughter, Alaïa, and she felt like she couldn’t breathe and felt faint.

“I already knew that I needed to go to the hospital, but I was alone with my daughter.”

The 47 year old had a friend drive her to the ER at Baptist Hospital. The last thing she remembers is parking and then she felt out of it.

The diagnosis: Lopez’s flu had been complicated by a serious parasitic infection called toxoplasmosis and her lungs were “compromised.”

“I didn’t think it was a big deal, just a sore throat and that I’d keep working,” she said tearfully.

Doctors put the breast cancer survivor in a sedated state for 21 days and she said she spiraled into a depression because she missed her little girl and felt helpless just lying in bed.

“I thought I was missing so many moments,” she said with emotion in her voice. “Because of my carelessness [with my health]. I love her so much,” Lopez said. “A picture that Alaia drew was the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”