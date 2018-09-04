Posted on

Is this Gente de Zona singer a mooch? Wife’s ex claims the singer is sponging off of him

Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Randy Malcom is dealing with some messy issues close to home.

The Gente de Zona singer is being accused of living off of Cuban baseball player Yunel Escobar’s earnings. By Yunel Escobar himself.

Malcom is married to Annaby Pozo, who has a son with Escobar.

The MLB baller also claims he pays for the couple’s Miami home, as well as  $6,000 a month in support for his son, reports Cubanos Por El Mundo. The free agent, despite admitting to be a “millionaire,” claims he’s also out thousands on lawyer’s fees. (That, we definitely believe.)
No response from the Malcom nor Pozo, who seems to be living it up at  home. A recent shot shows her in a bikini next to a pool, looking way happy.
Malcom, for his part, seems pretty happy too. Gente de Zona’s new song, “Te duele,” surpassed 30 million views on YouTube.
 

Comments

More Like This
Tourists Pitbull is hiring sexy people for his new restaurant. Serving skills not required.
The Umbrella Sky Project is coming down. Better get those photos while you can.
This Florida Keys landmark has finally reopened after Hurricane Irma
Miami Guide
These Miami restaurants have fixed-priced menus for the bad and boujee. That means you.
Some of Miami’s best tacos can be found on this tiny island off Miami Beach
People flock to Kendall for his Indian food. Will they come for his new Italian restaurant?