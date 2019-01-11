Is there life after ‘Hamilton’? Next season’s theater lineup shows there is

"Mean Girls" is coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts next season as part of the Broadway in Fort Lauderdale series.

For its 2018-2019 season, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts snagged “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton that started a revolution. (We’re not talking about the Revolutionary War, we’re talking about the battle to get into the ticket lottery.)

“Hamilton” is a tough act to follow. But the Broadway in Fort Lauderdale series has given it a good shot by including four South Florida premieres in its 2019-2020 season.

The premieres include “Mean Girls,” written by Tina Fey, and “Escape to Margaritaville,” which highlights the laid-back songs and lyrics of Jimmy Buffett.

Also premiering for the first time in Florida are “Disney’s Aladdin,” by the producer of “The Lion King” and the new musical “Bandstand.”

“We saw record-breaking attendance in the 2018-2019 season at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, and we are excited to carry that momentum into the upcoming season,” says Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America.

Current subscribers can renew their subscriptions starting 10 a.m. Jan. 11. To become a new subscriber join the wait list at BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com

“Escape to Margaritaville” is a jukebox musical featuring the songs of Jimmy Buffett.

The 2019-2020 season schedule

“Les Miserables”: Oct. 8-20

“Come From Away”: April 7-19

“Escape to Margaritaville”: Nov. 19- Dec. 1

“Disney’s Aladdin”: Jan. 8-19

“Mean Girls”: March 3-15

“Bandstand”: May 5-17

The 2019 Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season continues with “Fiddler on the Roof” (Feb. 20-March 3); “Dear Evan Hansen” (March 26-April 7); “Anastasia” (April 23-May 5); and “A Bronx Tale” (June 11-23).

