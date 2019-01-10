Is Miley Cyrus pregnant? Singer seen at Versace Mansion with possible bump

Was that a baby bump?

Miley Cyrus stepped out in Miami Beach on Wednesday, and inquiring minds want to know.

Is the pop star pregnant?

That could be the reason for her quickie (as in hush hush, no frills, family only) wedding to Liam Hemsworth last month.

“Close friends who were left out of Miley’s party are struggling to make sense of a possible wedding with Liam and many suspect she may be pregnant,” a source close to Miley told HollywoodLife. “Those close to her are freaking out over what appears to be a sudden, unannounced wedding. Miley has been out of reach and not returning calls and texts leaving many close to her wondering what’s really going on.”

Paparazzi caught the former “Hannah Montana” star walking out of the Versace Mansion, aka The Villa Casa Casuarina, in a snazzy green printed shirt that actually looked like Versace designed it.

Normally one to wear tight, revealing clothes, Cyrus wore her signature Daisy Dukes with an oversized button down shirt hiding her upper body for the most part. From some angles, it does appear if Cyrus has a slight bulge.

The 26-year-old chart topper was also pictured loading a bag onto a private jet. The bag conveniently covered her belly.

On Instagram for New Year’s Eve, the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, looked like she was chugging a bottle of champagne, a pregnancy no-no. But Cyrus is also an actress and the pic could have been staged.

A guest at her Nashville wedding told RadarOnline said that Billy Ray Cyrus’ daughter was “planning to get pregnant, or she is pregnant,” because the former child star was “adamant that she would never wed until she was ready to settle down or if she was pregnant.”

Time will tell; it always does.

It’s unclear why Cyrus was in Miami but it’s possible she was shooting a video or recording more music. She recently dropped a video for her latest single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” with Mark Ronson, who will perform at the Pegasas World Cup later this month. MTV reports the famed DJ will produce her next album, her seventh, along with Will Made-It and Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow..