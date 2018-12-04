Internet star Lele Pons shakes like Shakira in a new sexy video

Lele Pons shook what her mama gave her in a new Instagram video.

On Monday, the YouTube star posted a video inspired by Shakira’s vid for has classic 2005 song “La Tortura.” The caption: “Learn from the best. Tag your idol.”

Roughly 24 hours later, the clip had more than 6 million views. We can kinda understand why.

In the video, the 22-year-old shakes and jiggles, at one point grabbing her chest and laughing.

Then you see Shak heaving her breasts in a different clip.

Pons clearly illustrates that the Colombian pop star’s maneuvers aren’t as easy as they look (not that we would ever attempt such a feat).

Want more of the Venezuelan born beauty? The “La Voz” host will be feted Tuesday night at 1 Hotel South Beach as Ocean Drive magazine’s cover girl.

She told the glossy that meeting Shakira was a highlight of her life. “She’s on another level. I see the video of when I met her and I’m like, ‘I’m good.’ Now it’s so easy for me to meet anybody.”

Pons also said she loves coming to her former home of Miami because her father still lives here.

“I miss the relaxation that Miami has,” she said. “Everyone just goes with the flow.”

The groundbreaking former Vine star will toast to the global streaming success of her hit single “Celoso” and maybe show off a dance move or two.

It’s an exclusive VIP event, but here’s to hoping she posts a few moves at the party to her Instagram afterward.

.@lelepons on Transitioning from Social Media Star to Music Icon and Meeting Her Idol, Shakira via @oceandrivemag https://t.co/msjKpj2SN6 — Rogers & Cowan (@rogersandcowan) November 28, 2018