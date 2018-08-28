‘Increible:’ Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ video just surpassed 2 BILLION views on YouTube

We call this a win win.

Eight years after its release, the lively, sexy music video for Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa),” has surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube.

The Colombian singer, who hit Miami last week on her El Dorado tour, shared the news with her fans on Instagram on Sunday (Aug. 26). “Incredible,” wrote Gerard Pique’s baby mama.

The track was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which was held in South Africa. It was also used in the soundtrack of the 2016 animated flick “Zootopia.”

Shak’s sexy video with Maluma, “Chantaje,” hit the two-billion mark earlier this year.

Wow, Waka Waka just became Shak’s second video (the first being Chantaje) to pass TWO BILLION views! Incredible. Increíble! Waka Waka es el segundo video de Shak (el primero fue Chantaje) en llegar a las 2 MIL MILLONES de reproducciones! ShakHQ https://t.co/cAYuaRcEvi — Shakira 🤫 (@shakira) August 26, 2018

in the Billboard charts, Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” Featuring South African group Freshlyground peaked at No. 38 on the July 3, 2010-dated Hot 100 chart, Billboard reports.

The inspirational lyrics include: “You’re a good soldier. Choosing your battles. Pick yourself up and dust yourself off and back in the saddle. You’re on the front line. Everyone’s watching. You know it’s serious we’re getting closer, this isn’t over. The pressure is on. You feel it. But you’ve got it all

Believe it. When you fall get up.”