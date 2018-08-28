Posted on

‘Increible:’ Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ just surpassed 1 BILLION views on YouTube.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

We call this a win win.

Eight years after its release, the lively, sexy music video for Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa),” has surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube.

The Colombian singer, who hit Miami last week on her El Dorado tour, shared the news with her fans on Instagram on Sunday (Aug. 26). “Incredible,” wrote Gerard Pique’s baby mama.

The track was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which was held in South Africa. It was also used in the soundtrack of the 2016 animated flick “Zootopia.”

Shak’s sexy video with Maluma, “Chantaje,” hit the two-billion mark earlier this year.

in the Billboard charts, Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” Featuring South African group Freshlyground peaked at No. 38 on the July 3, 2010-dated Hot 100 chart, Billboard reports.

The inspirational lyrics include: “You’re a good soldier. Choosing your battles. Pick yourself up and dust yourself off and back in the saddle. You’re on the front line. Everyone’s watching. You know it’s serious we’re getting closer, this isn’t over. The pressure is on. You feel it. But you’ve got it all
Believe it. When you fall get up.”

 

Comments

More Like This
Three-day weekend alert! Here’s what to do in Miami on Labor Day weekend
These iconic Miami places don’t exist anymore. But we wish they did.
Tourists We ranked (almost) all the food at Pollo Tropical from best to worst. How did your favorite do?
Coconut Grove
Miami Guide
Coconut Grove, home to Miami history and wonder, offers these best places to explore
Is Miami’s best croqueta actually … an egg roll? Miami’s favorite finger food gets a twist
Buy ceviche, tequeños and Cuban bread from your car. La Vaquita is the most Miami drive thru