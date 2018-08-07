Posted on

Iggy Azalea had a wardrobe malfunction on a Miami street. It involved a bikini.

Iggy Azalea
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Gotta love our warm weather. Iggy Azalea sure does.

During a trip to Miami, the singer took the chance to do as many locals and tourists do: walk around with very little clothing on.

Azalea was photographed Monday casually strolling along  a street in Miami Beach in a string bikini and a wrap paired with sneakers. A sudden breeze exposed basically her entire body.

In another snap, you see her laughing and covering up her wardrobe malfunction.

Maybe Iggy realized the world was watching?

It was the same bikini bathing suit she was wearing while Twerking earlier day while partying on a yacht, as per her Instagram.

HotNewHipHop reports the music star is down here with her new, rumored boyfriend/”Kream” collaborator, Tyga. The two costarred in a sexy video together. That would be Kylie Jenner’s ex. The plot thickens.

 

