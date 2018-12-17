How to live your best life in 2019, according to Walter Mercado

In order to welcome 2019, the year of the pig or boar, I suggest the following rituals to ensure a year full of blessings and good luck. According to shamans and spiritualists, on the last day of the year one must spiritually cleanse the environment, destroy negative or diabolical energy and reaffirm all of one’s positive wishes for the New Year. Depending on your astrological sign, here are some things you can do to welcome 2019.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

On the last day of the year, get rid of all those things that you don’t use anymore or have an expiration date. Wear combinations of red and white. Fire should always be present, but since planet Uranus will be touching you during the first months of the year, be careful when lighting candles or camphor blocks. Carry red accessories or gems (red jasper, ruby) or any red crystal. If you can, burn some red dragon incense and spread it throughout your house from back to front.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Make sure to have basil leaves or plants in your house or garden. To attract love, take a bath at 6 p.m. with honey, ground cinnamon, cascarilla, brown sugar and crushed parsley, and invoke all the power of Our Lady of El Cobre, Oshun or Matresili to ask for love and compatibility with your significant other. To attract riches, buy an image or a prayer card of Saint Pancras, patron saint of health and jobs. Place your daily loose change in a jar and add a few drops of rose cologne. At the end of the month, donate the coins to charity. Wear green or purple clothing to send off 2018 and to joyfully welcome 2019.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

The power of your mind is your best weapon to overcome negativity. Make sure to play joyful music when sending off 2018. Place two yellow candles and two yellow roses in front of the saint of your choosing. Depending on what you can afford, bathe in beer, champagne or cider in order to multiply your prosperity. Use yellow, gold and white as your lucky colors in 2019. Rub sandalwood oil on the front door to your house while conversing with your Heavenly Father and claiming that 2019 will be a year of better luck and better earnings.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You can already feel what’s in store for you and your loved ones in 2019. Throw away yesterday’s documents and memories. Bury the past and face a year full of new hopes and dreams. Wear black and white to welcome the New Year. Use silver accessories. Place a white candle on your altar next to lilies in honor of the souls of those who have loved you but are no longer with you. Take a bath with sacred plants like marjoram, castor oil plant, pennyroyal, mint, rose perfume and cascarilla. At midnight on Dec. 31, toss a glass of water outside your house.

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Bay leaves are sacred for you. Be sure to always have them in your house as a symbol of nobility and success. Add fragrance to your home with cinnamon candles. Wear brand new clothing in bright colors like gold, red, green or purple. Bathe with rue soap and then throw the soap bar far away from yourself and your home. If you’re a woman, buy a headband, a tiara or something shiny to decorate your head. It would also be ideal for you to wear jewelry with cat’s eye or tiger’s eye on that special night. Purchase a portrait of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and place it behind the front door to your house.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Wheat branches are essential for the last day of the year. Decorate your home with white flowers and eucalyptus leaves. At 6 p.m., rub a chicken egg all over your naked body and throw it away far from your house, so you can cleanse all the negative things that affected you during 2018. Bathe in cow or goat milk, cascarilla, sugar, baking soda and white rose petals. On Dec. 31, wear white, brown or beige clothes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

The attitude you display when welcoming the New Year will define your 2019. Eliminate hatred, grudges, envy and bad vibrations from your system. For your last bath of 2018, add rose petals, lavender tea and chamomile. Wear pastel colors like pink, sky blue, sea green, beige or white. Wear an accessory with pink quartz crystal and a rosary of Our Lady of the Rosary as a good luck charm.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Any kind of white magic will provide excellent results. Have three candles: a red one for love, a white one for peace and health, and a green one for money and work. You must light these candles at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. Dress in the color of Elegua — black and red — in order to open up new and prosperous roads in 2019. Bathe in sea water, chrysanthemum petals, sandalwood cologne, a few drops of your favorite perfume and cascarilla. As one of your accessories, wear a silver or gold ring with a topaz. Write down everything you hope to accomplish in 2019 and place the paper in a coffer in the name of God Almighty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Blue is, has been and will continue to be your fighting color. Any version of the color blue will favor you. Accessories with turquoise on silver must be included on your wardrobe on Dec. 31. Light a red candle to Saint Barbara and be thankful for everything you’ve experienced and for all the wonderful things that 2019 will bring. For good luck, bathe with pine, lavender or carnation soap. Wear blue with black or white. On Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., pray the rosary or meditate for health, prosperity and love during 2019.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Given that 2019 is such an important year for you, make sure that your life is full of peace, health, love and prosperity. Match black and white on your wardrobe with a touch of green or red. Wear an accessory with garnet or onyx in order to attract good luck. On your bath that day, make sure to use a bar of soap that you haven’t used. When you’re done bathing, throw away the soap and place a small candle on the floor of your bathroom. Light a white or purple candle at 6 p.m. in honor of Saint Lazarus.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Rely on white magic. In your home, be sure to have flowers and scented candles (especially citrus or vanilla scented). Break open a dry coconut by smashing it against another coconut and allow the water to spill on your backyard. While doing this, invoke the Supreme Power and your guardian angel so as to fill your home with happiness and prosperity. Wear purple, lavender or white clothes to welcome the New Year. Bathe in a mixture of seven dashes of different perfumes mixed with coconut water, mineral water and holy water (blessed by you). Include an amethyst among your accessories and carry a prayer card of the Virgin of Candelaria in your pocket or underwear.

PISCES (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Child of the sea and spirituality. Bathe in coconut water, cow’s milk, pink honey and geranium or jasmine perfume. Wear white clothes with a touch of purple, indigo or yellow. Keep a fish tank in your house with multicolored fish. Clean your home with ammonia solution and sprinkle salt water on all four corners of the house. Light white candles on your altar to the Supreme Creator. Don’t allow any bad vibration to disturb your mind or your heart. Take a moment on Dec. 31 to communicate with God and your sources of light. Burn sandalwood and jasmine incense at midnight on Dec. 31.