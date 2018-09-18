Posted on

How do you pronounce Ariana Grande? Probably not the way you thought

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Singer Ariana Grande visits the SiriusXM Studio on March 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)Miamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

We’re guilty of it, too.

We’ve been doing it all wrong: Pronouncing Ariana’s last name “Grande,” like the Starbucks drink.

Wrong!

The Internet recently revealed that the pop star pronounces her last name “Grand-Dee.”

Consider us confused.

How this subject initially came about: A rando Twitter user posted a clip of Australian  show “Kyle & Jackie O,” which pointed out that Ariana pronounces her name not like we’ve done for the last decade or so. Doh!

She blamed her brother, reality star Frankie Grande, for Americanizing their name on Ebro Darden’s Beats 1’s show back in August (start at the 8:24 mark). She said her name sounds like a “joke,” an Italian dish. “Grande Butera! What is that?!” the Boca crooner joked. “I’m like a pizza! I’m a f–ing meatball!”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer added she might hyphenate her fiance Pete Davidson’s name, or just go by her first name  to make things simpler.

Agreed.

Comments

More Like This
Doral was just named one of the top 50 places to live in the country. No, really.
This hilarious novela takes place in a Kendall supermarket and we’re weirdly invested in it
First Salt Bae praised Castro. Now he is lavishing steak dinners on Venezuela’s Maduro
Miami Guide
En FuegoThis is the most extensive, out-of-control list of happy hours in Miami. You are welcome.
Tourists The Design District isn’t just for shopaholics. This food tour proves it
See the Umbrella Sky Project come down and say goodbye to your No. 1 selfie spot