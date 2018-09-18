How do you pronounce Ariana Grande? Probably not the way you thought

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Singer Ariana Grande visits the SiriusXM Studio on March 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

We’re guilty of it, too.

We’ve been doing it all wrong: Pronouncing Ariana’s last name “Grande,” like the Starbucks drink.

Wrong!

The Internet recently revealed that the pop star pronounces her last name “Grand-Dee.”

Consider us confused.

How this subject initially came about: A rando Twitter user posted a clip of Australian show “Kyle & Jackie O,” which pointed out that Ariana pronounces her name not like we’ve done for the last decade or so. Doh!

So y’all mean to tell me Ariana Grande’s name isn’t Ariana Grande and it’s Ariana Grande?????? pic.twitter.com/8amSurJNKI — G👀B (@ja_yduhh) September 17, 2018

She blamed her brother, reality star Frankie Grande, for Americanizing their name on Ebro Darden’s Beats 1’s show back in August (start at the 8:24 mark). She said her name sounds like a “joke,” an Italian dish. “Grande Butera! What is that?!” the Boca crooner joked. “I’m like a pizza! I’m a f–ing meatball!”

Frankie (Ariana’s brother) talking about the change in pronunciation of their last name. pic.twitter.com/HNhhKA6Y6i — AJ ☀️ #repTourSydney (@allthreewell) September 15, 2018

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer added she might hyphenate her fiance Pete Davidson’s name, or just go by her first name to make things simpler.

Agreed.