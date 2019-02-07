How badly do you want Pitbull to play Super Bowl halftime in Miami? Show your love

Pitbull's first hit was called "Culo"

Pitbull needs your support.

Super Bowl LIV will behere before you know it, and we don’t want any old chump to play our halftime show.

It has to be Mr. 305; 100 percent.

There’s a Change.org petition floating around asking NFL honchos to hire Pitbull.

“Pitbull is Mr. 305 and Mr. Worldwide. Pitbull needs to do the halftime show for Super Bowl 54 in Miami,” creator J.P. Gutierrez wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, over 1,096 fans have said si.

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 2, 2020, to be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

One commenter summed up how a lot of us are feeling about the situation:

“As the great Pitbull would say, ‘Dale.'”