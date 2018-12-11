How appropriate: New VH1 series ‘Cartel Crew’ is set in Miami

Get ready.

VH1 has announced a new series – and it’s so Miami.

The new show is called “Cartel Crew,” and it’s set – where else? – HERE.

The show takes a deep dive into the lives of eight descendants of the Cartel life as “they navigate adulthood and the effects the legacy has had on their upbringing,” according to a release.

“Now disconnected from their past, they want to make a name for themselves outside of the drug world, but find that escaping the shadows of their ancestors will come with a price.”

VH1 Docuseries 'Cartel Crew' to Follow Descendants of Drug Cartels (Exclusive) https://t.co/poxqA0TYfs pic.twitter.com/N981tqdPtO — TheWrap (@TheWrap) December 10, 2018

The star? Michael Blanco, the youngest son of Griselda Blanco (aka the “Cocaine Godmother”). Blanco followed his mother’s footsteps into the drug world. For 33 years, he led a criminal lifestyle, but after his mother’s assassination, he decided to quit. Blanco now runs a urban clothing brand, Pure Blanco.

The 10-part series premieres 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7.

This isn't based on a true story. This is THEIR story. @VH1's new docuseries #CartelCrew premieres MONDAY JAN 7 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/CwrTZXeqkI — Cartel Crew (@CartelCrewVH1) December 10, 2018