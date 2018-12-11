Posted on

How appropriate: New VH1 series ‘Cartel Crew’ is set in Miami

Cartel Crew
Miamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Get ready.

VH1 has announced a new series – and it’s so Miami.

The new show is called “Cartel Crew,” and it’s set – where else? – HERE.

The show takes a deep dive into the lives of eight descendants of the Cartel life as “they navigate adulthood and the effects the legacy has had on their upbringing,” according to a release.

“Now disconnected from their past, they want to make a name for themselves outside of the drug world, but find that escaping the shadows of their ancestors will come with a price.”

The star? Michael Blanco, the youngest son of Griselda Blanco (aka the “Cocaine Godmother”). Blanco followed his mother’s footsteps into the drug world. For 33 years, he led a criminal lifestyle, but after his mother’s assassination, he decided to quit. Blanco now runs a urban clothing brand, Pure Blanco.

The 10-part series premieres 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7.

Comments

