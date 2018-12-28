Hey, Miami Beach, meet your new neighbors, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

So that's what Kim and Kanye were doing in Miami.

Does Kanye West want a rematch against that snarky talking tree at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden?

Who knows? But the rapper and producer, along with tabloid fixture wife Kim Kardashian, were apparently both doing more in Miami earlier this month than partying.

We know that West spent some time beatboxing with Archie, the “Wise Talking” 130-year-old Archimedes tree, at the illuminated garden event at Fairchild. The couple attended a slew of Art Basel parties and shows. West performed at the XXXTentacion posthumous album release party, and visited pal DJ Khaled’s soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Now we hear West and Kardashian are about to have a more permanent place to stay in Miami.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six columnist Emily Smith, the power couple have “quietly bought a $14 million dollar apartment” in the 18-story beachfront tower, Faena House, at 3315 Collins Ave. in mid-Miami Beach.

Faena Forum, left, and Faena House, right, are shown in the Mid-Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach

However, according to a spokesperson for Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the listing agency for the property, the $14 million figure reported by Page Six is incorrect.

The closing price is to be determined. The Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander team, along with Isaac Lustgarten, the listing agents at Douglas Elliman for the property, declined to comment.

The paper said Kim and Kanye are playing hush-hush, but word is they picked up a unit that once belonged to businessman Alex Blavatnik. He’s the brother of energy billionaire Len Blavatnik who was developer Alan Faena’s financial backer for the condo tower project, one of a number of redesigned buildings in the mid-Beach area that has come to be known as “the Faena District”.

The Real Deal Miami noted that Alex Blavatnik bought the unit in 2015 for $11.55 million. He previously owned another apartment in the building — a four bedroom, 4,730-square-foot condo — which he sold for $13 million in December 2017.