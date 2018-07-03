Here is what’s open and what’s closed on July 4th

Wednesday is July Fourth. Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s not for the holiday:

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.

Broward County offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade courts: Closed.

Broward courts: Closed.

Public schools: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and remain closed on Wednesday, July 4.

Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for the schedule.

Publix: Will be open regular hours. The Publix Pharmacy will be closed.

Costco: Closed.

Winn-Dixie: Will be open regular hours.

Milam’s Market: Will be open regular hours.

Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.

Broward libraries: Closed.

Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Sunday schedule.

Miami-Dade garbage collection: No collection.

Broward garbage collection: Normal schedule for Municipal Services Districts (formerly Unincorporated Broward). Residents of all other cities should contact their city or hauler directly.

Malls: Open.