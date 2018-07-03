Here is what’s open and what’s closed on July 4th
Wednesday is July Fourth. Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s not for the holiday:
Federal offices: Closed.
State offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.
Broward County offices: Closed.
Miami-Dade courts: Closed.
Broward courts: Closed.
Public schools: Closed.
Post offices: Closed.
Stock markets: Will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and remain closed on Wednesday, July 4.
Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for the schedule.
Publix: Will be open regular hours. The Publix Pharmacy will be closed.
Costco: Closed.
Winn-Dixie: Will be open regular hours.
Milam’s Market: Will be open regular hours.
Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.
Broward libraries: Closed.
Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Sunday schedule.
Miami-Dade garbage collection: No collection.
Broward garbage collection: Normal schedule for Municipal Services Districts (formerly Unincorporated Broward). Residents of all other cities should contact their city or hauler directly.
Malls: Open.