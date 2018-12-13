Here are the weird things Kanye West posted from Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Kanye West just couldn’t stop communing with nature while he was in Miami. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. At least he wasn’t ranting on Facebook or meeting with Donald Trump.

According to his Twitter account, the rapper, who has been in town for various Art Basel events since Thursday, really did the rounds at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. He apparently spent the day there on Monday and again on Wednesday, getting a private tour and looking at the NightGarden display. So what the heck was he doing there?

1. He posted a pic of orchids in jars.

Orchids meant to plant throughout south Florida pic.twitter.com/SKYuCegUSJ — ye (@kanyewest) December 10, 2018

2. He fawned over a butterfly.

3. He got schooled on vegetation created for astronauts.

4. He spotted a crocodile.

5. He had a beatboxing session with a talking tree.

Watch what happens when a beatboxing tree meets Kanye West@kanyewest @FairchildGarden pic.twitter.com/eyYly3UfZi — Nannette M. Zapata (@ZapataNannette) December 13, 2018

Don’t look for any more posts about this verdant paradise. On Thursday afternoon, West was back ranting and feuding with Drake in the most public of forums.

Welp, it was fun while it lasted.

Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018