Posted on

Here are the weird things Kanye West posted from Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Kanye West just couldn’t stop communing with nature while he was in Miami. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.  At least he wasn’t ranting on Facebook or meeting with Donald Trump.

According to his Twitter account, the rapper, who has been in  town for various Art Basel events since Thursday, really did the rounds at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. He apparently spent the day there on Monday and again on Wednesday, getting a private tour and looking at the NightGarden display. So what the heck was he doing there?

1. He posted a pic of orchids in jars.

2. He fawned over a butterfly.

3. He  got schooled on vegetation created for astronauts.

4. He spotted a crocodile.

5. He had a beatboxing session with a talking tree.

Don’t look for any more posts about this verdant paradise. On Thursday afternoon, West was back ranting and feuding with Drake in the most public of forums.

Welp, it was fun while it lasted.

 

Comments

More Like This
Miss the Umbrella Sky? Now there’s a new sky for selfies over Coral Gables
Pharrell’s new Wynwood pop-up shop is open and it’s not just for billionaires
Tourists These delicious chocolates pack a surprise: They’re vegan and kosher
Miami Guide
We have rounded up the best sushi rolls in Miami. Here’s where to find them
Pitbull would be the best Santa Claus ever. Here’s why we know this.
How do $10 tickets for ‘Hamilton’ sound? If you’re lucky, they can be yours