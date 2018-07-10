Here are the best World Cup Finals watch parties in Miami

Where will you be on Sunday watching the FIFA World Cup finals? We’re still deciding, too. Because there are a ton of local places all over town throwing watch parties that look frickin’ cool. The game starts at 11 a.m.

Basement Miami

Come by Basement starting at 11 a.m. for a World Cup finale viewing party at one of SoFla’s most Instagrammable spots. Enjoy a special bowling promotion and food and drink specialsat this entertainment hotspot inside The Miami Beach EDITION. Bonus: DJs Myke Dilla and Tillery James will be playing fresh sounds in the Bowl.

Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119.

Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119.

Coyo Taco

Mexico was knocked out of competition, but you can still root on your favorite national team with some authentic Mexican street food: tacos, tortillas, guac and more. #finalsgoals.

Coyo Taco, 1111 SW 1st Ave, Miami; 786-773-3337.

Coyo Taco, 1111 SW 1st Ave, Miami; 786-773-3337.

The Shrubbery

Get your party started at 8 a.m. at this venue located on the fifth floor of EAST, Miami at Brickell City Centre. The Shrubbery offers bites and drinks from the lifestyle hotel’s signature eatery Quinto la Huella, amid lush surroundings. Game-day specials include drinks from the regions of the soccer teams playing. Come early to snag a spot.

The Shrubbery, East Miami, Brickell City Centre, 788 Brickell Plaza, 305-712- 7000.

VEZA SUR Brewing Co.

With big screen projectors at the bar and out on the patio, soccer aficionados can enjoy the action, as well as some specialty craft beers. A bonus for guests repping their favorite team’s jersey: $2 Brazilian Chopps (pronounced Show-peas). To honor greats of the sport- e.g., Pele, Maradona, Messi, Kaka – VEZA SUR released El Diez 10, which takes on the classic Belgian Witbier style with subtle touches of coriander, orange peel and fresh Ruby Red grapefruit. On the food front, there will be empanadas from Fufi and Box Cold Brew coffee on tap.

Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., 786-362-6300.

Haulover Sandbar

If you’re up for a drive and are looking for an unusual venue: Hundreds of boaters and paddleboarders are expected at the Haulover Sandbar. You will encounter the matchup broadcast on a 46-foot-long screen aboard a 58-foot boat, Ballyhoo, from the comfort of your watercraft.

Haulover Sandbar, Bal Harbour.

Canvas Miami

Soak up the international soccer vibes amid a laid-back atmosphere at the @canvasmiami Pop-Up Gallery from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids can come too, partaking in outdoor games, arts and crafts and grub from Fufi Restaurant. “Wear your colors, bring your tribe,” reads an Instagram post.

Canvas Miami, 70 NE 17th St., Miami.

CityPlace Doral

Hit up this hip outdoor destination for all your family’s World Cup needs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A jumbotron will be set up in the main entertainment plaza, along with music by DJ Bulldog, an inflatable soccer field, live mural artist, face painting, arts & crafts, jersey giveaways and more. Guests can also choose from a variety of specials from participating eateries such as Cabo Flats ($2 tacos, $3 draft beers, $6 Moscow Mules), Brimstone Woodfire Grille (discounted appetizers and giveaways for fans dressed in their favorite team jersey) and CityWorks (giveaway of a Cristiano Ronaldo Madrid home jersey and bottomless brunch).

CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St, Doral. 786-693-1849.