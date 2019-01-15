Gloria Estefan was just seen partying ‘into the wee hours’ with daughter and niece

Sunday funday, indeed.

Gloria Estefan was seen partying the night/morning away at downtown nightclub E11even on the so called day of rest.

Page Six reports that the singer was with her daughter Emily Estefan and niece, “El Gordo y la Flaca” host Lili Estefan.

Spies tell the media outlet (who stars in Spanish TV show “El Gordo y La Flaca”) arrived at the club around 12:45 a.m. and were dancing and drinking until about 4 a.m.

“The group made themselves right at home,” said a snitch. “Looked like it was just a fun night out,” said the insider.

Was the group celebrating something?

Good things are happening for this group. Emily Estefan is still going strong with her girlfriend, Geremy Hernández, who was also there at the club.

Gloria’s show about her life “On Your Feet” just wrapped up a sold out run at the Kravis Center in WPB, and her Netflix show in which she guest stars,”One Day at a Time,” returns Feb. 8.

As for Lili Estefan, she’s going through a divorce from Lorenzo Luaces, and could be a single woman soon.

According to Miami Dade County court records, the ex couple are still hashing out who gets what.

The TV personality filed for divorce last April amid cheating rumors.