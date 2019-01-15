Posted on

Gloria Estefan was just seen partying ‘into the wee hours’ with daughter and niece

stefan será honrada este año con un premio del Centro Kennedy junto al cantante Lionel Richie, el rapero LL Cool J, el guionista y productor de TV Norman Lear y la bailarina Carmen de Lavallade, anunció el Centro John F. Kennedy para las Artes Escénicas el jueves 3 de agosto del 2017. Omar Cruz Estefan Enterprises
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Sunday funday, indeed.

Gloria Estefan was seen partying the night/morning away at downtown nightclub E11even on the so called day of rest.

 Page Six reports that the singer was with her daughter Emily Estefan and niece, “El Gordo y la Flaca” host Lili Estefan.

Spies tell the media outlet (who stars in Spanish TV show “El Gordo y La Flaca”) arrived at the club around 12:45 a.m. and were dancing and drinking until about 4 a.m.

“The group made themselves right at home,” said a snitch. “Looked like it was just a fun night out,” said the insider.

Was the group celebrating something?

Good things are happening for this group. Emily Estefan is still going strong with her girlfriend, Geremy Hernández, who was also there at the club.

Gloria’s show about her life “On Your Feet” just wrapped up a sold out run at the Kravis Center in WPB, and her Netflix show in which she guest stars,”One Day at a Time,” returns Feb. 8.

As for Lili Estefan, she’s going through a divorce from Lorenzo Luaces, and could be a single woman soon.

According to Miami Dade County court records, the ex couple are still hashing out who gets what.

The TV personality filed for divorce last April amid cheating rumors.

Comments

More Like This
Croquetas and beer? Some Miami genius just invented the croqueta bar
Should you go to Brickell City Centre or Mary Brickell Village? Here’s how to tell
Pitbull’s new restaurant is celebrating its grand opening. Here’s how you can go
Miami Guide
These are the most popular Miami destinations (according to Lyft)
The food is the star of the show at this new Design District cocktail lounge
Is there life after ‘Hamilton’? Next season’s theater lineup shows there is