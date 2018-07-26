Get free ice cream at 1-800-LUCKY and meet movie stars. What’s not to love?

If you like movies and ice cream, you’re in luck.

Really, you’re lucky.

Some of the stars of the upcoming summer comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” will be hosting a free Ice Cream Social at 1-800-LUCKY on Tuesday, from 2:30-4:30 PM. A similar event is being held at their NYC location.

The first 100 people to arrive (read: find parking) will receive one complimentary Signature Taiyaki cone option of Straight Outta Japan or super sprinkly and colorful Unicorn Taiyaki. Get your Instagram account ready, theses babies are almost too pretty to eat.

Taiyaki is best known for serving fish-shaped Japanese waffle cones that are chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside; the soft serve ice cream is gloriously exotic.

While it’s unclear which of the film’s stars will attend the Miami party, we know a few facts: The movie is based on the worldwide bestseller by Kevin Kwan about a New Yorker named Rachel (Constance Wu) who travels with her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore.

It’s been a CRAaazy long wait, but it’s almost here! @wbpictures and director @jonmchu are proud to present the official trailer for #CrazyRichAsians, dropping on MONDAY! pic.twitter.com/FOevPjhH7P — Crazy Rich Asians (@CrazyRichMovie) April 19, 2018

Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is shocked to learn that Nick has neglected to mention that he is the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families and a sought-after bachelor.

It is set for release on Aug. 15.

At the event, there will also be opportunities to win gift cards and tickets to see the film. And naturally, selfies.