Forget Super Bowl. In Miami, it was all about supermodels (in bikinis)

Call it supermodel double dipping.

Jasmine Tookes and Shanina Shaik took over Miami this weekend, and not for Super Bowl.

They were celebrating their 28th birthdays together, Dave Grutman style.

On Friday night it was all about Tookes, decked in a skin tight pink dress. She and her crew hung at Grutman’s Komodo (eating) and Story (dancing).

Following a day on the water, the ladies made their way to Grutman’s Swan in the Design District for Shaik’s big celebration, partying it up at LIV afterward.

Tookes and Shaik Instagrammed their special weekend, also thanking the folks at 1 Hotel South Beach.

It’s good to be 28. Times two.