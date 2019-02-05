Forget pushing tables over. On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami,’ they throw empanadas

Amara La Negra’s mother is trying to make Miami a happier place.

Key word: Trying.

Ana Maria Oleaga, who gave birth to the “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star, has teamed up with Happy Place Donuts in Miami Beach for a new venture: Empanadalicious by Mami Ana.

Oleaga’s empanadas don’t have traditional fillings such as meat or vegetables. They are dessert all the way.

The treats not only look and sound delicious, but they also became part of the storyline on “LHHMIA” two weeks ago.

On the “Nada, Nada Empanada” episode, La Negra, acting as peacemaker, invited fellow feuding castmates JoJo Zarur and Shay Johnson to her mother’s tasting. The women, who both are in love with lothario Pleasure P, began fighting and then empanadas began to fly.

“That was not the purpose of this !” La Negra complains later to the VH1 cameras. “How dare you throw my mother’s empanadas! And for what? For Pleasure! Ay, por favor.”

Let’s hope, for Oleaga’s sake, any publicity is good publicity.

Flavors include chocolate, with gobs of Nutella, bits of brownies, mini marshmallows and chocolate chips. The Red Velvet is cheesecake on the inside and cream cheese frosting and raspberry sauce on the outside. Mama also makes an apple crumble empanada with bananas and a coconut one with homemade pastry cream and macaroons.

Besides Happy Place Donuts, you can pick up Mama’s sweets at the Sugar Factory on Ocean Drive. Just please don’t use them as a weapon.