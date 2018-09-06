For National Cheeseburger Day, BurgerFi is offering up a juicy $1 deal

For meat eaters, this is a great deal.

Heck, even vegans would think this is a good deal.

For National Cheeseburger Day, which is thankfully a thing, on Sept. 18, all BurgerFi locations in South Florida will be offering $1 BurgerFi cheeseburgers.

The only catch: You have to purchase one cheeseburger, so call it a quasi burger BOGO.

Your well priced meal will feature two all-natural Angus beef patties, with double American cheese, lettuce, tomato and the restaurant’s mayonnaise-based signature sauce.

As for NCD, according to the National Day Calendar, the cheeseburger likely was created in 1927 at a Pasadena, California, sandwich stop, when the owner’s son experimented by dropping a slice of cheese on a burger sizzling on the grill, but other restaurants have laid claimed as well.