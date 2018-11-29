For Miami Art Week, this downtown hotel is getting a 19-story installation that’s LIT

Forget the larger than life dancer lighting up the InterContinental Miami Hotel in downtown. We’re temporarily getting some serious artwork in its place.

The Institute of Contemporary Art Miami is teaming up with local artist Adler Guerrier to present a jaw droppingly large installation during Art Week. Beginning Thursday and running through Dec. 9, ICA Miami and Guerrier will take over the property’s 19-story digital canvas, a 200-feet tall LED display visible from miles away and a focal point of the Magic City skyline.

There will be a 6:30 p.m. cocktail reception on Thursday to launch the work on the northern facade of the hotel, located at 1 Chopin Plaza.

Organizers say the Haiti native’s new work, titled “We Speak of Forms to Hold and of Conditions for Being,” combines shapes, symbol-based fonts, and rotating colors that will run on a continuous two-minute loop each evening beginning at sundown.

“The InterContinental Miami hotel understands the importance of highlighting arts and culture in our city, and we’re taking that commitment to new heights – literally and figuratively – during Art Week 2018,” said Robert Hill, general manager of the InterContinental Miami. “We’re partnering with ICA Miami and one of our community’s most beloved local talents, Adler Guerrier, to ensure as many people as possible will have access to world-class art created right here in our own backyard.”

The installation’s text content originates from Guerrier’s solo exhibition earlier this year at the California African American Museum.

Guerrier is proud to be doing this public art project in his hometown, and on such a large canvas.

“My hope is that this installation contributes to the reshaping this urban landscape, through an engagement with the language displayed on the billboard against the backdrop of the city,” he says.

Downtown Miami hotel’s LED façade will run nightly beginning at sundown, perfect for happy hour viewing.