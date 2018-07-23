Floyd Mayweather feuds with 50 Cent but takes a break to party in Miami
Floyd Mayweather took some time off his ongoing social media sparring with former BFF and ex business partner 50 Cent Sunday night to party at LIV.
The former boxer arrived around 2 a.m. dripping in more than $25 million in diamonds including an $18 million Jacob & Co. “Billionaire” diamond watch. It’s a not-so-subtle dig at the rapper with whom he’s sparring in the social media ring of Instagram.
Curtis “Confidential Informant” Jackson, you're mad because your oldest son Marquees mother doesn’t want to be with you! Your Son, your own flesh and blood don't want nothing to do with you! You haven't had a hit song on radio in who knows when and you’re definitely not hot enough to even sell records anymore so Interscope dropped you. You are jealous of any rapper, athlete or entertainer that’s hot or got something going on for themselves. You are a certified snitch and we got paperwork to prove it. You talk about Ja-Rule but you stole his whole style and ran with it! You’re the only self proclaimed gangster that’s never put in work! You need to pay homage to the real 50cent for stealing his name and his storyline. Your claim to fame was getting shot numerous times & living to tell it and you think that's Gangster? Where at? You’re currently living in a fucking apartment in Jersey, you are always in somebody else's business just to stay relevant. You should just become a blogger cause it’s obvious you don’t have nothing going on in your life. Are you mad that Kanye West ended your career? The only thing you got going on is Power and everybody watches that because Ghost is a dope ass character on the show. You can leave the show everybody will still watch Power, but out here in the real world I’m The Real Ghost. That’s not a Mansion in Connecticut that you're in debt for, that’s a dump, a money pit an oversized trap house! It was dope when Mike Tyson had it in the late 80’s early 90’s, but you couldn't afford to maintain it. You’re always talking about somebody is broke, but the last time I checked it was Curtis Jackson that filed for bankruptcy not Floyd Mayweather. So quick to gossip like a Bitch, why don't you tell everybody how you got Herpes from DJ. Where's your memes for that, huh? Or better yet, post on how your Coca-Cola deal wasn’t really 300 million you fucking liar and tell how that spinning G-Unit necklace that somebody got robbed for was fake. Just remember, I was with you everyday and your driver Bruce was my driver also. I know where all your bones are buried, so be easy Curtis Jackson! And by the way, don’t ask to borrow no more money from me.
Mayweather continued his attacks on the rapper, including a reference to the watch he sported hours later at LIV.
The rapper replied with this one two punch:
Mayweather didn’t seem too bothered at LIV, where he spotted soccer legend Ronaldinho. The fighter joined him and the World Cup champs, the French national soccer team, including players Ousmane and Benjamin Mendy. The players continued their winning tour by dropping more than $25,o00 on bottles of Moet Rose.
Fresh off her performance at Premios Juventud and a Thursday night sighting at Quinto la Huella at EAST, “Sin Pajama” singer Becky G was also in the house. She danced on top of a nearby table with a group of gal pals.
Earlier Sunday night, Mayweather was seen at Kiki on the River, where he dined with three female companions and five (!) bodyguards. In case Fiddy showed up in the flesh, maybe?
Whoa, below the belt! Now who’s DJ?