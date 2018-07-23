Floyd Mayweather feuds with 50 Cent but takes a break to party in Miami

Floyd Mayweather took some time off his ongoing social media sparring with former BFF and ex business partner 50 Cent Sunday night to party at LIV.

The former boxer arrived around 2 a.m. dripping in more than $25 million in diamonds including an $18 million Jacob & Co. “Billionaire” diamond watch. It’s a not-so-subtle dig at the rapper with whom he’s sparring in the social media ring of Instagram.

The battle started earlier Sunday with the boxer’s Instagram punch that began, “Curtis “Confidential Informant” Jackson, you’re mad because your oldest son Marquees mother doesn’t want to be with you! Your Son, your own flesh and blood don’t want nothing to do with you! You haven’t had a hit song on radio in who knows when and you’re definitely not hot enough to even sell records anymore so Interscope dropped you.

It went on. And on.

Mayweather continued his attacks on the rapper, including a reference to the watch he sported hours later at LIV.

The rapper replied with this one two punch:

Mayweather didn’t seem too bothered at LIV, where he spotted soccer legend Ronaldinho. The fighter joined him and the World Cup champs, the French national soccer team, including players Ousmane and Benjamin Mendy. The players continued their winning tour by dropping more than $25,o00 on bottles of Moet Rose.

Ronaldinho parties with the World Cup champs at LIV

Fresh off her performance at Premios Juventud and a Thursday night sighting at Quinto la Huella at EAST, “Sin Pajama” singer Becky G was also in the house. She danced on top of a nearby table with a group of gal pals.

Becky G and pal at LIV WorldRedEye.com

Earlier Sunday night, Mayweather was seen at Kiki on the River, where he dined with three female companions and five (!) bodyguards. In case Fiddy showed up in the flesh, maybe?

As of Monday morning, the boxer and the rapper were mute while the rest of the internet pondered the deep meanings of Mayweather’s attacks, including this gem: “You’re always talking about somebody is broke, but the last time I checked it was Curtis Jackson that filed for bankruptcy not Floyd Mayweather,” wrote the boxer. “So quick to gossip like a B***c, why don’t you tell everybody how you got herpes from DJ.”

Whoa, below the belt! Now who’s DJ?