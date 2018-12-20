First, the poofy, pink dress. Then came her Miami look. Does JLo have a new stylist?

Did Jennifer Lopez hire a new stylist?

We are starting to wonder aboutsome of her fashion choices of late.

While the superstar has always been on the cutting edge, lately, she seems to gone over to the “don’t list” side.

Case in point: The inexplicably poofy dress for the premiere of “Second Act.”

First off the thing was so blindingly bright, it made Gwyneth Paltrow’s so called Pepto Bismol gown from the 1999’s Oscars look positively drab.

Lopez’s ginormous tutu like creation was by Giambattista Valli and its train was so long that many photographers could not fit the whole thing in for the shot, and she had to ride in a mini van to accommodate the material.

We had to wonder what JLo was thinking when she said yes to this dress.

Two days later, when she came to Miami for her press appearances, we didn’t know what to expect for her wardrobe. Then we saw the pics from her appearance on “Despierta America.”

Though a tight orange bandage dress is always welcome in the Magic City, we kind of took issue with the matchy matchy coat and the shoes. We’ve never seen orange high heels in any department store here. This may be for a valid reason. IM us if you have, either.

Finally, on Thursday, a paparazzi pic of her on our newsfeed popped up. Lopez was strolling arm in arm with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez Monday night in Beverly Hills for dinner.

The mother of two, 49, is wearing a crop top, beanie and yoga pants that honestly look like grandma’s couch (or curtains). The ensemble is paired off with scuffed up chunky boots, laces untied. We give her bonus points for comfort, though. Oh, and for that bangin’ body. With that, she probably could wear a paper bag and slay.

Is that the next look? We eagerly await.